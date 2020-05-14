Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) says it has begun the store reopening process in North America, Europe and additional markets in Asia in accordance with governmental guidelines.

By the end of this week, the company expects to have over 300 Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman stores in North America offering curbside or store pickup service.

Tapestry says the approach to store operations is tailored by market, with stores offering a combination of in-store shopping, curbside and storefront pickup, with varying hours, as conditions allow.

TPR +0.42% premarket to $11.98.

Source: Press Release