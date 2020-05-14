Union Gaming reiterates a Buy rating on Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH)

"TRWH has plenty of liquidity, a moderate burn rate, an M&A growth pipeline that is already funded, and is on the cusp of reopening its key assets. The company still owns all of its real estate and will likely continue to be a consolidator of gaming assets in the near to medium term," says analyst John DeCree.

DeCree notes Twin River is close to opening its Hard Rock Biloxi casino, and properties in Rhode Island could open within the next month.

Shares of Twin River are down 41.48% YTD.