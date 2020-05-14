Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser says awareness and strength of the Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) brand has accelerated since the onset of the pandemic. He thinks the expected strength will likely not be seen in results until stores begin to reopen.

"Much of the strength of the Crocs brand has come from a refocus on the Classic Clog as well as a number of collaborations with compelling brands, retailers, and celebrities. Most, if not all, of the collaborations have been organically developed. Either a designer reached out to Crocs or a celebrity was wearing Crocs before a given collaboration came to be," observes Poser.

Susquehanna keeps a Buy rating on Crocs and lifts its price target to $27 (12X the FY21 EPS estimate) to rep 28% upside potential for shares. The average sell-side PT on Crocs is $25.50.