Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) rides a coronavirus tailwind into a Q1 EPS beat. Net premium subscription adds grew 207% in April, and Wix says the Q2 guidance is "well ahead of what was originally expected."

Total collections grew 24% Y/Y to $249M.

Wix added 3.2M new registered users (+63% Y/Y) for a new monthly high.

For Q2, Wix sees revenue of $231-233M (consensus: $227.22M), collections of $255-260M and FCF of $41-43M.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

