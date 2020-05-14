The FDA has authorized AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) the first human trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of Ampligen (rintatolimod), in combination with interferon alfa-2b, in cancer patients with COVID-19.

The phase 1/2b study will enroll ~40 patients in two stages. Phase 1 will see 12-24 patients receiving both Ampligen and interferon alfa-2b at escalating doses.

Once that initial phase is complete, further study participants will be randomized to two arms: one receiving the two-drug combination and a control group who will not receive Ampligen or interferon alfa but will receive best available care.

Following the results of this trial, the company hopes to expand tests of Ampligen to other high-risk and immunocompromised COVID-19 groups.

As of March 31, 2020, AIM had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $31.1M, as compared to $8.8M as of December 31, 2019.