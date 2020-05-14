Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, CITYSCAPE, evaluating the combination of tiragolumab and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

At the primary analysis, the combo met the co-primary endpoints of objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Tecentriq alone.

Specifically, the ORR in patients receiving the combo was 31.3% compared to 16.2% in patients receiving Tecentriq alone with 43% lower risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.57). The ORR was 55.2% in patients with high levels of PD-L1 (at least 50%) versus 17.2% in the Tecentriq monotherapy arm with 67% less risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio =0.33).

Median PFS in the combo arm was 5.4 months versus 3.6 months in the Tecentriq arm. In patients with high levels of PD-L1, median PFS was not reached in the combo group compared to 3.9 months in the Tecentriq monotherapy arm.

At six months follow-up, the improvements in ORR and PFS in the combo arm were sustained in both the intent-to-treat and high PD-L1 groups.

On the safety front, the incidence of severe, life-threatening or fatal adverse events in the combo arm was 41.8% compared to 44.1% in the Tecentriq arm. The rate of treatment-related severe, life-threatening or fatal adverse events was 14.9% for the combo compared to 19.1% for Tecentriq alone.

Tiragolumab binds to a protein receptor on immune cells called TIGIT, blocking the immune cells interaction with another protein called poliovirus receptor (PVR) that can suppress the body's immune response. The company says blockade of TIGIT and PD-L1 may synergistically enable the re-activation of T cells and enhance natural killer (NK) cell antitumor activity.