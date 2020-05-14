Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) Q1 FFO reflects strong fundraising in long-term and perpetual private funds, as well as the contribution of fee-related earnings from Oaktree.

Raised $45B of capital from third parties over the last 12 months, including $9B in Q1 2020.

FFO from invested capital for the quarter decreased from the prior year, primarily as a result of lower mark-to-market gains on financial assets.

In addition, certain portfolio companies across its operating segments experienced production slowdowns during the quarter as a result of measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Q1 FFO per share of 55 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 49 cents and fell from 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.

BAM bolstered liquidity after Q1-end by accessing the investment grade debt market, raising ~$1.3B of long-term financing across BAM and its public affiliates, and obtained $2B in temporary incremental credit facility capacity to be used for new investment opportunities.

Assets under management of $519B at March 31, 2020 increased 42% over the last 12 months, and fee-bearing capital of $264B grew 76%.

As of quarter-end, BAM had uncalled fund commitments of $46B from high credit third-party investors, available for transactions yet to close and new investments.

Q1 revenue of $16.6B falls short of the consensus of $17.4B and increased from $15.2B a year ago.

Conference call at 10:50 AM ET.

