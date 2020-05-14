Cost-saving measures being considered by Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) include reducing production capacity by 20% through March 2023 and closing a European plant.

Nissan and alliance partners Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) are all considering whether to extend their increase in shared production to other sites in Europe, as well as to South America.

The automakers also want to expedite efforts to adopt common vehicle platforms, with Nissan and Renault aiming for 70% common parts that will go into their vehicles vs. 40% now.

