Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Q1 2021 revenue growth is expected to accelerate significantly, reflecting Y/Y growth of 300% to 400% to ~$18M to $22M.

Fiscal 2020 revenue is anticipated to increase 15% to 21% Y/Y to ~$28M to $29.6M.

Also announces that negative gross profit between $0.5 and $2M is expected for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, reflecting costs associated with the start-up operations of the Company's Cannabis segment.

Consolidated cash position was $16M at March 31, 2020, this excludes capacity under its current ATM program.

Neptune schedules its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results conference call for June 10, 2020.