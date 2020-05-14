Total sales for 3M (NYSE:MMM) in April declined 11% Y/Y to $2.3B. Organic local currency sales declined 12%, while acquisitions, net of divestitures, increased sales by 3%.

The company withdrew its full-year 2020 outlook on April 28, due to the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and committed to provide monthly updates until it is better able to forecast future performance.

"April sales results were largely in line with month-to-date trends we discussed during our first quarter earnings call," said CEO Mike Roman.