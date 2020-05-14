The FDA grants Priority Review status to Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for its marketing application for sutimlimab for the treatment of hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease, a rare type of autoimmune hemolytic anemia in which the body's immune system attacks and destroys red blood cells. It is commonly triggered when sufferers are exposed to cold temperatures.

Priority Review shortens the review clock to six months from the standard 10 months.

The FDA's action date is November 13.