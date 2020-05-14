Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) announces that 85% (44 out of 52) of patients newly diagnosed with the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) who received the company's DNA medicine INO-5401, in combination with INO-9012 and PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab), were alive for at least 12 months or more (overall survival at 12 months: OS12) following treatment.

These data will be featured at the ASCO 2020 Virtual Scientific Program, May 29-31.

Currently, the median overall survival with standard of care therapy, which includes radiation and chemotherapy (temozolomide: TMZ), is approx. 15 to 22 months.

Importantly, INO-5401 + INO-9012 was safe and well-tolerated.

There are two cohorts in this Phase 1/2 trial. Cohort A includes 32 participants with a tumor with an unmethylated O6-methylguanine-deoxyribonucleic acid methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter.

Cohort B includes 20 participants with a tumor with a MGMT methylated promoter.

Interim data presented was obtained as of October 2019 and overall survival data at 18 months is expected in Q4.