In Latin America, 13M Visa (NYSE:V) cardholders, or 2 in 10 active Visa cardholders in the region, made e-commerce transactions for the first time ever in the March quarter, Visa Chief Product Officer Jack Forestell told MarketWatch.

In the U.S., Visa saw an 18% increase in digital commerce spending in April, excluding the travel category, as in-person transactions fell 45%.

And he expects digital payment use to continue to increase after the pandemic restrictions lift. For example, consumers are using digital payments for curbside pickup transactions.

And in face-to-face transactions, contactless tap-to-pay transactions are becoming more popular; in the U.S., they rose by 150% in March vs. a year ago.