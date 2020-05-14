Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NYSE:NCLH) reports net yield fell 12.3% during Q1 on capacity that was down 12.6% as concerns over the pandemic increased.

CEO update: "In recent weeks, we have taken decisive action to significantly strengthen our financial position in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, including our highly successful and oversubscribed $2.4B gross simultaneous quad-tranche capital raise announced last week. We believe this capital raise, coupled with other ongoing liquidity-enhancing initiatives, makes us well-positioned to weather an unlikely scenario of over 18 months of suspended voyages."

Norwegian says it had $1.8B of advance ticket sales at the end of the quarter, including ~$800M for previously announced voyage cancellations where guests have the option of either a future cruise credit or a cash refund. The cruise line operator says there continues to be demand for cruises, particularly beginning in Q4 and accelerating through 2021. NCLH's overall booked position and pricing for 2021 falls within historical ranges.

NCLH -3.01% premarket to $10.00.

