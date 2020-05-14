Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to issue $200M of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2025.

Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of its indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, which will then be available to be drawn, as required, for working capital, acquisitions and associated contingent purchase consideration and general corporate purposes.

Initial purchasers will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $30M of notes.

The notes will bear cash interest semi-annually at a fixed rate and be convertible by holders into Colliers’ subordinate voting shares.