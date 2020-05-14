Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) attributes its Q1 misses and 14% Y/Y revenue decline to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the company's customers throughout the industries it serves.

Gross margin fell from 52% in last year's quarter to 48.4%, primarily due to the lower proportion of hardware and consumables.

Cash from operations totaled $11.3M, and Stratasys ended the quarter with a $325.5M net cash position and no debt

Stratasys withdraws its FY20 outlook due to the coronavirus uncertainties.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.