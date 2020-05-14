With a 6.3% decline yesterday, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) capped a two-week 25% plunge to its weakest level since the early days of the recovery from the global financial crisis.

Shares are down another 2% in premarket action this morning, shrugging off a wild rumor from last night.

That was courtesy of Charlie Gasparino, who talked about high-level banker speculation of a Wells Fargo/Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) merger to create a commercial/investment bank to compete with the likes of JPMorgan.

Both Wells CEO Charlie Scharf and Goldman chief David Solomon need a deal, says Gasparino.

Even if the two were so inclined, the regulatory hurdles - Wells' consent order and total market share of deposits, to name two - make such a move highly unlikely.