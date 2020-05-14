Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) intends to offer $800M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $120M of Notes.

Net proceeds will be used to enter into privately negotiated agreements to exchange the 2022 Notes for a combination of cash and common shares and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Final terms of the Notes, including interest rate, conversion rate and other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing.