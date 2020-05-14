Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on negative interest rates come a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank isn't considering adding negative rates to its tool kit.

"It's not something that we are currently planning for or contemplating," Bailey said in an FT web conference.

But he stopped short of saying the U.K.'s central bank would never use such a tool.

“It’s always wise, and particularly in these circumstances, not to rule anything out forever,” Bailey said.

Traders are betting that BOE will cut interest rates (now at 0.1%) to below zero in May 2021.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, FKU, FLGB, HEWU, UGBP, ZGBR