Wells Fargo drops Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight.

"We think that SHOO’s brands have been relative underperformers, and as a company that’s highly-dependent on the U.S. wholesale channel (almost 75% of sales), relative underperformance in sell-throughs this year are likely to result in disappointing sell-in next year (as retailers manage inventories tightly and focus on reinvesting in brands that were more resilient during the COVID crisis)."

The firm also notes that online search trends for Steven Madden are weak in comparison to Deckers and Skechers.