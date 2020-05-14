Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) provides an update on the cytisinicline clinical development program.

The company submitted required non-clinical supportive data for longer cytisinicline treatment to the FDA in preparation for the Phase 3 cytisinicline ORCA-2 trial initiation, expected in H2.

New findings from the Phase 2b ORCA-1 trial evaluating cytisinicline in U.S. smokers were presented at the Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco Annual Conference.

ACHV established an agreement with the FreeMind Group to assist in securing non-dilutive funding to evaluate cytisinicline in vapers and e-cigarette users.

As of March 31, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $12.2M.