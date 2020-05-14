Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $61.02M (+7.6% Y/Y).

Gross margin was 56% vs. a 54% in prior quarter.

OpEx was 21.5M (-6.1% Y/Y).

Cash and cash equivalents were ~35.53M.

Financial outlook: The company expects Q2 revenue in the range of $58M-$66M va. a consensus of $55.65M and Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.37-$0.51 vs. a $0.33.

Previously: Nova Measuring Instruments EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (May 14)