Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) is down 16% premarket on light volume after the release of an abstract on a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating protein degrader ARV-110 in patients with metastatic treatment-resistant prostate cancer, the first in-human data on a drug with this mechanism of action in this population.

Investors appear to be reacting to the preliminary efficacy results. 18 patients received a range of doses [35 mg (n=3); 70 mg (n=4); 140 mg (n=8); 280 mg (n=3)].

Pharmacokinetics were generally dose-proportional, but only the 140 mg and 280 mg doses reached potential levels of efficacy.

15 patients were evaluable for response as measured by levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA). Of these, eight were initiated at 140 mg or 280 mg but only two experienced greater than 50% declines in PSA, both at 140 mg [both had previously received Astellas' Xtandi (enzalutamide), J&J's Zytiga (abiraterone acetate), chemo and other regimens]. The second patient experienced an unconfirmed partial response per RECIST criteria.

On the safety front, one patient receiving 280 mg experienced life-threatening dose-limiting toxicity (elevated liver enzymes followed by acute renal failure) who was also receiving rosuvastatin. A second patient who was also receiving rosuvastatin experienced severe elevations in liver enzymes but was eligible for retreatment with ARV-110 after discontinuing the statin. Discontinuing rosuvastatin in all participants resulted in no further adverse events greater than mild/moderate.