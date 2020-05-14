Average household credit-card spending fell by 40% Y/Y by the end of March as COVID-19 lockdowns took effect in most of the U.S., according to a report by the JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Institute.

The report analyzed data from Chase credit cards through April 11, 2020, using a sample of 8M families across all 50 states.

Initially, credit-card spending on essentials spiked 20% before falling to pre-pandemic levels; spending on non-essentials sank by 50% and accounted for almost all of the total spending decline, the report said.

Average weekly credit card spending per household was more than $300 lower in April 2020 than in April 2019.

The drop in spending closely tracked the pattern of initial job losses, the report said.

It also found that spending dropped substantially for households across the entire income distribution, with slightly larger drops for higher-income households.