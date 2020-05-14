Following a 31% YTD run, Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is lowered by Oppenheimer to a Perform rating from Outperform.

"We look favorably upon the efforts by the SFM management team in driving profitability improvements and laying the foundation for longer-term unit growth aspirations. However, at this juncture, we see limited upside to Street forecasts and see lower prospects for multiple expansion from here. From here, we are closely watching management traffic driving initiatives and execution on the store growth front, which are key for the bull-case to continue."