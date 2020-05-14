Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) provides an update on the status of COVID-19 infected patients treated with PLX cells.

As of today, a total of 18 patients were treated in Israel and in the U.S., of which 8 so far have completed a 28-day follow-up period.

87.5% survival rate of patients on invasive mechanical ventilation injected with PLX cells.

75% were off any mechanical ventilation.

62.5% were discharged alive from the hospital compared to 3.3% in data published in the NY area during March-April 2020.

The 28-day follow-up time marker is important, as the company's Phase II study’s primary efficacy endpoint is the number of ventilator-free days.