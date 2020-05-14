On a Y/Y comparison, E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) April daily average revenue trades of 927,671 surged 232%.

April derivative DARTS of 227,702 increased 5% M/M and 155% Y/Y.

Net new retail accounts of 134,382 fell 48% M/M and compares with 1,219 a year ago.

Net new accounts of 138,409 fell 49% M/M and compares with 19,473 a year ago.

Net new retail assets of $5.0B fell 55% from March.

Total customer assets of $677.9B increased 15% M/M and 10% Y/Y.

Total customer cash and deposits of $86.5B rose 2% M/M and 40% Y/Y.