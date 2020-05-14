In an investor update, Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) says it has amended its credit line to provide for certain covenant relief through the Q1 of 2021.

The company says it has increased liquidity through cost-savings measures and a convertible equity offering. The cash balance as of April 30 was $260M.

The base case assumption is that Cheesecake Factory will operate with capacity restrictions for some time as social distancing protocols stay in place.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory are down 5.31% premarket.

SEC Form 8-K