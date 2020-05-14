MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is down 19% premarket on light volume on the heels of the release of abstracts on two clinical trials evaluating candidates MGD013 and MGC018 that investors appear underwhelmed with. The data will be presented at ASCO at the end of the month.

Preliminary results from a Phase 1 study of DART molecule MGD013 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors and blood cancers showed a 70.5% rate of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs), most commonly fatigue (19%) and nausea (11%). The rate of serious or greater TRAEs was 23.2%.

In 41 evaluable dose-escalation patients, the response rate was only 7.3% (n=3/41), all partials, while 21 had stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 58.5%.

Interim data from a Phase 1/2 study of antibody-drug conjugate MGC018 in 20 patients with solid tumors showed an 80.0% rate of treatment-related adverse events (n=16/20), the most common being neutropenia/decreased neutrophil count (35%) and lymphopenia/decreased lymphocyte count (30.0%). Three serious adverse events occurred and one dose-limiting toxicity (life-threatening neutropenia).

On the efficacy front, target lesion decreases were observed in one small cell lung cancer patient, one non-small lung cancer patient and one prostate cancer patient.