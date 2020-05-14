Just ahead of the grilling season, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is cutting beef prices it charges to supply grocery stores and the foodservice industry by as much as 20% to 30%.

The company has been in the spotlight because beef prices in grocery stores are higher even as cattle prices have fallen in the U.S. with some plants closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Consumer stockpiling has also impacted the availability of certain products adding supply pressure.

"We're doing this because we want to help keep beef on family tables," says Tyson CEO Noel White on the pricing decision. For Tyson, the lower prices could hurt margins if COVID-19 costs remain elevated.

Most analysts expect the beef supply in the U.S. to remain lower than normal for the balance of the year, but for the market to normalize.