The pattern has been well-established these past few weeks - unfathomably poor economic data leading to a rally in stocks.
This morning's initial jobless claims print showed another 3M filing - that's less than previous weeks, but only because we're running out of workforce to lay off. A total of 36.5M have filed over the past eight weeks.
Stocks, however, are not headed higher - at least for the moment. S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures have carved out a new session low, down 1.2%. Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) futures are down 1.4%, and Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) off 1%.
