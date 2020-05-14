Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says its board authorized a plan to retire the company's Boeing 777 aircraft and remove them from service by the end of 2020.

Delta expects to record non-cash impairment charges associated with the aircraft of around $1.4B to $1.7B before tax.

"We plan to continue to consider further opportunities for early aircraft retirements in an effort to modernize and simplify our fleet in the future," updates the company.

On the financial front, Delta says it's burning through $50M a day.

Shares of Delta are down 3.25% premarket to $18.78.

SEC Form 8-K