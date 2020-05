RIOT, WIX among premarket gainers

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) +71% after receiving FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 test.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +31% on Q1 results and as FDA authorizes ampligen trial in COVID-19 patients.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) +22% on launch study of IMU-838 in COVID-19.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) +16% on reporting initial ALLO-501 phase 1 trial data.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +14% as disappointing sensitivity data from a New York study evaluating Abbott's ID Now rapid molecular test for SARS-CoV-2.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) +13% on FDA response to end-of-phase 2 briefing package for Ensifentrine in COPD and outlines phase 3 enhance clinical program.

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +10% on Q1 results.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +9% on Q1 results.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +9% on updating 28-day follow up for ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) +8% as Broomx joins.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +7% .

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) +7% on Q1 results.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) +6% on licensing and partnering this groundbreaking NSP10 technology in the race to develop a vaccine for development.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +5% .