TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) -5.5% pre-market after Jefferies downgrades shares to Underperform from Hold with a $6 price target, trimmed from $7, citing balance sheet risk, with total capitalization ratio close to 60% debt covenant following a recent impairment charge.

Jefferies analyst Mark Wilson says estimates "decrease materially post 1Q results with Subsea in particular expecting a Q/Q 'sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA margin.'"

"Strategically, with no timeline to separation other than 'when markets sufficiently recover' corporate flexibility must be hindered as parallel management processes are retained in anticipation of such an event," Wilson writes.

