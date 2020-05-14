CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) slumps 24% premarket on the heels of two abstracts on studies of Probody candidates CX-072 and CX-2009 that appear to disappoint investors. The data will be presented at ASCO at the end of the month.

Results from a Phase 2 study, PROCLAIM, evaluating PD-L1 inhibitor CX-072 in patients with solid tumors showed a response rate of 8.8% (n=10/114), all partials, with 37 patients with stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 41.2% (n=47/114) in participants treated with CX-072 alone.

In patients receiving the combination of CX-072 and Bristol Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab), the response rate was 18.5% (n=5/27), one complete and four partials, with a disease control rate of 37% (n=10/27).

The most common reason for discontinuation was cancer progression.

Results from a Phase 1/2 study evaluating antibody-drug conjugate CX-2009 in patients with solid tumors showed "evidence" of clinical activity at doses at least 4 mg/kg 3x/week.

On the safety front, the data suggest a significantly higher rate of serious or greater treatment-related toxicity to the eyes at dose equivalents at least 8 mg/kg 3x/week.