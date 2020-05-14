BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) up 4.6% pre-market after the company announces an article titled, “The IMPDH inhibitor merimepodib provided in combination with the adenosine analogue remdesivir reduces SARS-CoV-2 replication to undetectable levels in vitro” was published in F1000 Research.

The article highlights pre-clinical data, demonstrating Merimepodib in combination with remdesivir decreases viral production of SARS-CoV-2 to undetectable levels in pre-clinical testing.

At low concentrations also, both drugs showed significant reduction in viral production.

The company says that based on in-vitro results, proposed first COVID-19 trial is expected to commence in hospitalized patients who require supplemental oxygen and receive remdesivir as part of their standard of care.

An additional trial in the outpatient setting with just merimepodib is proposed to follow the initiation of the first trial.