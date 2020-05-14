BMO Capital is unimpressed with the Q1 results out of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK).

"The toy stocks were earmarked as the primary beneficiaries of the coronavirus (COVID-19 virus) pandemic owing to stay-at-home mandates that were expected to lead to a surge in toy buying as parents searched for ways to entertain children home from school. But despite a significant outdoor business and the licenses for Nintendo and Frozen 2, JAKKS Pacific posted another quarter below expectations, continuing a string of 1Q underperformances from all publicly traded toy companies."

The firm keeps a Market Perform rating on JAKK, but slices its price target to $0.50 from $1.00. The Quant Rating on JAKKS is Neutral and the Wall Street consensus is still bullish.

