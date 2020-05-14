Stocks extend losses on rising China tensions, dismal U.S. jobs data

Stocks open lower, extending yesterday's weak showing, amid rising U.S.-Chinese tensions after Pres. Trump reiterated his displeasure over the coronavirus impact and mused about what would happen if the ties with China were cut; S&P 500 and Dow both -1.4% , Nasdaq -1.3% .

Trump also said he was "looking at" Chinese companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges and do not follow U.S. accounting rules.

The Labor Department reported higher than expected initial jobless claims of 2.98M during the week ending May 9.

Stocks had been grinding higher over the last week, led by strength in technology and healthcare, but the momentum appears to have stalled.

European markets fall sharply, with U.K.'s FTSE -3.1% , and both France's CAC and Germany's DAX -2.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.7% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.9% .

In the U.S., the industrials ( -3% ), energy ( -2.6% ) and materials ( -2.5% ) sectors are among the worst performers in the early going.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down 4 bps to 0.61%.