Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA -0.2% ) announces the upcoming presentation of two abstracts at ASCO supporting the value proposition of its StemPrintER stem cell biology-based genomic tool for predicting the recurrence of breast cancer.

Results from a study in Europe comparing StemPrintER to Genomic Health's (EXAS -1.1% ) Oncotype DX for predicting distant metastasis (DM) in patients with early-stage ER+/HER2- breast cancer showed that the former was an independent predictor of DM in node-negative patients, but not node-positive patients. StemPrintER outperformed Oncotype DX in providing prognostic information for 10-year DM risk, with greater differences in late DM prediction in node-negative patients. It also provided more prognostic information related to clinical treatment score (CTS).

Another abstract describes a refined breast cancer prediction model called SPARE combining StemPrintER risk score with tumor size and nodal status. SPARE was compared to CTS for 10-year DM risk in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients with 15-year follow-up.

SPARE outperformed CTS in providing prognostic information for 10-year DM risk with greater differences in nod-negative patients and 1-3 node-positive patients.