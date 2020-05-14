Xpel Technologies (XPEL -8.3% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 14.8% Y/Y to $28.4M.

Q1 Overall margins: Gross increased 330 bps to 36.3%; Operating declined 127 bps to 12.7% & EBITDA declined 245 bps to 14.2%.

The Company posted strong revenue growth in most of its regions, with global revenue growth of 30% excluding China which was down 55% Y/Y due to impact of COVID-19.

Cash and equivalents were $14.8M (+28.7% Q/Q).

Total stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2019 was $35M (flat Q/Q).

“We have seen a rebound in our China business, and we remain optimistic that we will see continued recovery in other regions coming out of the peak COVID-19 impact.” said Ryan Pape, President and CEO.

