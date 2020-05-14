Industrial metal miners and steelmakers fall sharply in early trade amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, while prices for most metals are lower.

Among some of the major names: FCX -6.2% , AA -7.8% , TECK -7.6% , X -4.5% , NUE -3.8% , STLD -4.9% , CLF -5.5% , CMC -4.1% , MT -3.8% , RIO -2.2% , BHP -2.3% .

"Caution is still warranted towards the industrial mining equities as the global economy gradually recovers from the COVID-19 outbreak," RBC analyst Sam Crittenden writes.

Supply reductions have offset demand destruction until now, but as mines and smelters return to full capacity, Crittenden sees a risk of a surplus for copper and iron ore, which could weigh on prices in H2.