Seeing a slower recovery ahead for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), Bank of America bails in a big way, downgrading to Underperform from Buy.

Alongside Q1 results last night, the company announced a new five-year debt facility with direct lender HPS Investment Partners. Part of the proceeds will be used to repay existing debt, with Bloomberg noting the company had $150.4M outstanding on its revolver at year-end at a rate of 320 basis points over Libor.

"We thought it was prudent to strengthen our cash position while also minimizing shareholder dilution," says CEO David Katzman, noting the possibility of a 2nd wave of COVID-19 in the fall.