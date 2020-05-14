Trevali (OTCQX:TREVF -25.5% ) defers its expansion plans for the Rosh Pinah zinc mine, in Namibia, as it moves to preserve liquidity during the economic downturn.

The company said that it would still publish the Rosh Pinah expansion project pre-feasibility study in Q2.

The group placed its Caribou mine, in New Brunswick, Canada, on care and maintenance and delivered $30M in sustainable efficiencies from its three other mines.

T90 business improvement program targets overall reduction in AISC to $0.90/lb by 2021, a year earlier than originally planned.

In Q1 produced 99M pounds of zinc, at a C1 cash cost of $0.96/lb and AISC of $1.10/lb; lead production was 10.7M pounds and its silver production was 0.3M ounces.

