Remember that talk of a pilot shortage last year? Delta Air Lines (DAL -7.9% ) now expects to have 7K more pilots than it will need this fall due to a collapse in demand during the pandemic.

"I recognize that is an alarming number so it’s important to know that our intent is to align staffing for what we need over the long term," reads a memo from a Delta operations exec seen by Reuters.

Looking further ahead, Delta expects to have between 2.5K and 3.5K more pilots more than needed in Q3 of 2021, even accounting for mandatory retirement age pilot exits between now and next summer.

