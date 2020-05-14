30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.28% for the week ending May 14, up slightly from 3.26% in the previous week and down from 4.07% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"Although purchase applications reached a new low in mid-April, today purchase demand is only down 10% from one year ago," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. "While demand is improving, inventory is low and declining with no signs of a turnaround yet."

15-year FRM averages 2.72% vs. 2.73% in the previous week and 3.53% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-linked hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.18% vs. 3.17% in the prior week and 3.66% a year ago.

The low mortgage rates aren't helping homebuilders any in early trading today; (ITB -3.2% ), YTD, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is down 21% vs. a 13% decline for the S&P 500.

Mortgage REITs are also hurting, (REM -3.8% ); iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF drops 56% YTD.

