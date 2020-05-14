The regulator overseeing Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -4.3% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -4.0% ) extends its moratorium on foreclosures and evictions until at least June 30, 2020.

The current moratorium was set to expire on May 17.

“Extending the foreclosure and eviction moratoriums protects homeowners and renters with an Enterprise-backed mortgage and provides certainty for families,” said Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

FHFA will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and update policies as needed, it said.

Previously: Fannie, Freddie directed to suspend foreclosures, evictions (March 18)