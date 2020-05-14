Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) slides 5.5% to $10.23 after this morning's Jefferies downgrade from Buy to Hold with an $11 price target, citing short-term pandemic headwinds.

Analyst Brent Thill: "Although the company is positioned to benefit from the secular tailwind to the subscription economy, we think it has short-term headwinds from COVID and incremental execution risk. We believe Zuora's heavy deployment cycle, combined with its reliance on transaction volume puts it at risk in the near term."

Thill is concerned that Zuora has a long sales cycle that could put pressure on new deals during the macro uncertainty.