Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF +8.8% ) swings from a net loss of $2.7M in Q1 2019 to a net profit of $16.2M in current quarter.

The company reports that a strong performance from the Wahgnion project helped to boost the company’s consolidated gold production by 27% Y/Y to 91,312 oz.

Recorded a 41% increase in gross profit to almost $40M

However, Teranga's operating cash flows fell by 97% to $1.5M, primarily owing to swings in inventory stockpile, supplies build-up, and settlements of gold advances.

The company says that barring any unforeseen issues related to the pandemic, the company expects to meet its original production guidance for 2020.

The company is progressing with development of recently acquired Sabodala-Massawa project, with a definitive feasibility study on some Massawa deposits due to be completed in 2021.

