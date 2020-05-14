Acorn Energy (OTC:ACFN) reported Q1 sales of $1.34M (+0.8% Y/Y), reflecting Monitoring revenue increase of 17% Y/Y, but was offset by a 21% decrease in hardware sales.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 704 bps to 68.9%.

Operating loss was $274k, compared to $267k a year ago.

G&A costs increased 7% Y/Y to $223k, reflecting an increase in officer, travel and miscellaneous expenses offset by reduced insurance expense.

Q1 cash generated from operating activities was $242k, compared to a use of cash of $325k a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $1.9M, which includes aggregate loan proceeds of ~$461k.

“We are excited about the long-term growth potential we see in our markets and believe we have the right strategy and team to return us to our long-term annual growth goal of 20% or more”, mentioned commented Jan Loeb, Acorn’s CEO.

