Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser thinks Wolverine World Wide (WWW -2.3% ) is handling the impact of the retail shutdown better than anticipated.

He says the retailer's operational discipline should limit cash burn and e-commerce growth is stronger than expected.

"The Saucony and Wolverine brands are performing well and Merrell is stronger than expected. Momentum for the aforementioned brands should accelerate as stores in North America and Europe reopen. However, it remains unclear if the other brands within WWW's portfolio will drive the top-line growth that management anticipates post crisis."

Susquehanna raises estimates on WWW and the price target is nudged up to $18 from $17, but the firm stays on the sidelines with a Neutral rating for now.